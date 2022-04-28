TRAGEDY IN BOCA RATON: Toddler R”L Drowns In Swimming Pool

The Boca Raton community in Florida was plunged into tragedy, as word spread of a horrific incident which occured on Wednesday night.

Sources tell YWN that Hatzolah of South Florida and Fire Rescue were called to a home for reports of a child drowing in a pool. Emergency responders raced ro the scene, and were there in minutes. The child was rushed to the hospital where every attempt was made to resuscitate the child, but sadly the child passed away.

The child was identified as two-year-old Dina Avigail Dorsky A”H. Her family Davens at Khal Yagdil Torah (East Boca Kehilla).

Levaya details will be published when they become available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)