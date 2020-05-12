Likud’s Yuli Edelstein Appointed Health Minister To Replace Litzman





On Tuesday evening, Yuli Edelstein, the former Speaker of the Knesset and high-ranking member of the Likud party, accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israel’s next Health Minister, replacing the resigning Yaakov Litzman (UTJ).

Edelstein had received an alternative option of taking over the education Ministry which will soon be vacated by Yamina MK Rafi Peretz after his party leaves the coalition. This will take place once the new government is sworn in later this week. Edelstein had expressed a desire to Netanyahu earlier int he week to return to his position as the Knesset Speaker, but that was vetoed by the Blue and White party.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday: “I am happy that Edelstein accepted my offer and chose this senior portfolio dealing with a critical challenge for Israel.”

After serving as the Knesset Speaker for the past seven years, Edelstein said that he decided he could best continue to serve the people and the country by “leading the struggle against the coronavirus and preparing the health system for new challenges.”

In order to sweeten the deal, Netanyahu promised Edelstein a budget increase for the Health Ministry. This coming at a time when other ministries, such as the Education Ministry will be facing upcoming budget cuts. With the resignation of Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov also taking place on Tuesday, it is expected that Edelstein will select a new Director-General for the Ministry. Moshe Bar Siman Tov is expected to stay on until a proper transition can be made.

As many officials in the Health Ministry have predicted a second wave of Corona hitting Israel by wintertime, Edelstein will have to learn quickly.

Now that Edelstein is taken care of, Netanyahu can allocate other positions to high-ranking officials in the party.

Outgoing Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman, who will be shifting to the Construction and Housing Ministry in the new government, praised Edelstein’s appointment and called him “fit for this important and challenging post.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







