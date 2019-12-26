Netanyahu Declares “Huge Victory” In Likud Primary





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory early Friday in his primary election battle for leadership of the Likud party, as TV stations predicted a landslide win for the longtime Israeli leader.

The apparent victory means that Netanyahu will lead Likud into March elections, the country’s third election in less than a year. He is also likely to seize on the victory as he battles criminal corruption charges.

“A huge victory,” Netanyahu tweeted, just over an hour after polls closed.

“Thanks to the members of Likud for the trust, support and love,” he said. “God willing, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the coming elections.”

Partial results reported by Israeli TV stations showed Netanyahu capturing between 70% and 80% of the vote, trouncing his challenger, lawmaker Gideon Saar.

Official results were expected later Friday.

The polls opened at 106 polling stations nationwide at 9:00AM on Thursday morning and 116,048 registered voters may cast their ballot to determine who the next leader of Likud will be; Binyamin Netanyahu or Gideon Saar. The election will be followed from the headquarters that was established in Kfar Maccabiah. The final results will be announced on Friday morning.

The Likud Election Committee will supervise the election and count the votes, promising absolute transparency for both candidates.

Likud CEO Tzur Sisu commented on Wednesday: “Likud is the largest democratic party in Israel. This compels us to hold primaries with total transparency to ensure a clean election. I call on all Likud members to come out tomorrow and vote, to exert your influence towards the success of the Likud”.

With a winter storm moving in quickly, many feel voter turnout will be low as there are thundershowers accompanied by strong winds from the north to the northern Negev.

Officials in the Netanyahu camp told the media that despite what opponents are saying, the prime minister did not speak against Saar and did not attack him in any way. He spoke of his policies and accomplishments, calling on supporters to come out and vote to bring him a victory by a large number of votes.

Saar supporters promise a big surprise in the election, especially in the large cities.

Despite the shadow of corruption indictments hanging over him, Netanyahu remains popular among Likud members and the fiercely loyal party — which has only had four leaders since its inception in the 1970s — has stood firmly behind the long-serving leader. He is expected to defeat Saar handily and a win could strengthen his hand going into the next national vote.

“For years I have been working for you for the sake of our beloved country. Now I am asking for your support,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. ”A big victory for me in the primaries will ensure a huge victory in the Knesset elections.”

Saar, who has garnered support from a handful of Likud backbenchers, had seen a bump in support in the lead-up to the vote and he could benefit from stormy weather that may keep turnout low. If he wins, he would become Likud’s candidate for prime minister in the March polls.

“We can win today, to set forth on a new path that will allow us to form a strong and stable government, that will allow us to unite the people of Israel which is probably the most important thing right now,” Saar told reporters.

Netanyahu has portrayed Saar as inexperienced, while depicting himself as a security buff and master of international diplomacy. In what was seen as an embarrassment at a critical moment a day before the primary, Netanyahu was rushed off stage after a rocket was fired from Gaza, setting off an air raid siren, at a campaign rally in the southern city of Ashkelon on Wednesday. A similar incident happened in September when Netanyahu was in the nearby city of Ashdod campaigning for the second general Israeli election of the year.

The polls close at 11 p.m. and results are expected early Friday.

The indictments against Netanyahu came amid months of political deadlock in Israel, which after two inconclusive elections is headed toward a third unprecedented national vote in less than a year.

Netanyahu’s main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz was also unable to form a government and while the two professed eagerness to form a unity government, they differed on its composition and who would lead it, deepening the stalemate.

