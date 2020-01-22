Ukrainian President: “We’re Building ‘Little Jerusalem’ In Uman





Ukraine’s first Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is coming to Israel this week for the World Holocaust Forum, said that Ukraine is beginning to build a “Little Jerusalem” in Uman in a recent interview with Times of Israel (TOI).

Zelensky admitted to TOI that he’s a little miffed that Israel didn’t ask him to speak at the forum since statistics show that one out of four Jews killed during the Holocaust were Ukrainian – over 1 million Jews including the 150,000 Jews who were shot at Babi Yar in the “Holocaust of the bullets.”

As one of the ways to honor the victims of the Holocaust and memorialize the once-booming Jewish population, Zelensky said that Ukraine is beginning to construct a “Little Jerusalem” in Uman. His goal is to build an authentic small town by reconstructing the shul, establishing a historical museum and building a large park. Ukraine is also building a memorial for the Jews killed at Babi Yar.

Zelensky is not only the first Jewish president of Ukraine but is most likely the first president in the world who is a former comedian and is definitely the first president in the world to become a president through a type of “self-fulfilling prophecy” – prior to running for president he acted in the role of a Ukrainian president in a TV show. His “fun” side is evident even in his current position as the “real Ukrainian president” – he had an ice rink built right outside his presidential office and entrance is free.

The upcoming trip to Israel will not be Zelensky’s first visit in Israel – he said he’s been in Israel numerous times and performed as a comedian in many Israeli cities. He also has relatives there who have been living in Israel for many years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







