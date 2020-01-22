WATCH: Jerusalem Mayor Wow’s Thousands When Mentioning Rav Kanievsky Using Authentic Litvak Accent





Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon addressed the huge crowd on Monday night at the Menorah Arena in Tel Aviv for the Siyum H’Shas celebration attended by Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Roshei Yeshivahs and Chassidish Rebbes.

One speaker won the admiration of the audience, received resounding applause and became the topic of conversation – Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Leon, who was asked to speak divrei bracha at the event, surprised the thousands of participants when he began his speech with an authentic Litvak accent, saying: “B’reshus Moron Sar Ha’Toriah Rabban shel kol b’nei ha’golah Rebbe Chaim Kanievsky, shlita.”

The Sephardi mayor’s respectful greeting and authentic accent was enthusiastically received by the audience, who responded with resounding applause.

“This shows that Moshe Leon is connected to the Chareidi sector on an emotional level,” sources in Degel HaTorah who organized the event told Kikar H’Shabbos. “He may not stem from the yeshivah world, but the fact that he spoke like us, has the same values as us and he even made an effort to respect our Rabbanim with the right words gives the Chareidi tzibur a feeling of family.”

