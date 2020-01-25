WATCH IT: Secretly Recorded Hours-Long Footage of Dinner With President Trump Uncovered; “GET RID OF HER”

The full video of an April 2018 meeting where President Trump told associates that he wanted then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired has been released
“Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it,” Trump is heard saying.
ABC News first reported on the recording, made during a meeting at the Trump International Hotel in Washington that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – former Rudy Giuliani associates who have since been indicted.
Parnas attorney Joseph Bondy provided the tape.
“Given its importance to the national interest, we decided to release this recording in a manner intended to ensure equal public access, and in an effort to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate as to the need to conduct a fair trial, with witnesses and evidence,” Bondy said in a statement to Fox News.
(Source: Breaking911.com)
So after the president is informed that his foriegn minister is going around telling everyone that the president is going to be impeached, he instructs that Yovanovitch be fired?
That is somehow a problem?
The media will never report the first part of the conversation!
Trump should have fired her a long time ago, she is an Obama liberal hack, bad for the USA
I have no patience to listen to an hours long video. Can someone summarize for me?
What’s the issue with a president firing an ambassador??
They serve at his pleasure.
That’s the only criteria.
If he doesn’t like her bam! She is gone big deal
Can someone explain the problem here.
What’s the issue with Trump wanting to remove an ambassador that works at his appointment?
Thanks
Her boss could legally fire her at will. Presidents often need to do just that.
Another hubbub over nothing. Just like the Mueller report, just like all the other empty accusations.