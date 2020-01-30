Israeli Chassan In Ukrainian Jail Released To House Arrest





Ohr Neriya of Petach Tikva, who has been imprisoned in difficult conditions for weeks in Ukraine after being involved in an accident in which the father of a local police officer was killed, was released to house arrest on Wednesday, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Neriya was imprisoned immediately after the accident despite the fact that he was proven innocent of responsibility for the accident in court. The judge was apparently unsatisfied with the trial’s conclusion and ordered another trial to be held, which will only take place in another six months.

Neriya’s mother, Dorit Ohr, has started a fundraising campaign to assist her son who is currently a chassan and was looking forward to his wedding which was forced to be indefinitely delayed. He had traveled to Ukraine to daven for his future and unfortunately was caught in a difficult and thorny situation in a foreign country.

“We’re trying to do everything possible to release him but it’s an extremely expensive undertaking,” Dorit said. “We need to hire lawyers who specialize in these incidents. Apart from the legal expenses, Neriya is expected to be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars. I need your help urgently. I bless you that you’ll never know a mother’s pain like this and in the merit of pidyon shevuyim you’ll see success and salvation in whatever you need.”

