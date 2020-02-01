Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Red alerts were sounded on Friday evening, around 10:40 p.m., in the Eshkol Regional Council, located near the Gaza border. The sirens sounded again on Motzei Shabbos in Nachal Oz and Kibbutz Alumim.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that on Friday night one rocket was fired from Gaza towards the area and on Motzei Shabbos three rockets were fired and one landed in an open field. The other two were shot down. The attacks were the third and fourth rocket attacks in 48 hours on southern Israel.

Additionally, terrorists from Gaza continually launched balloon bombs against Israel on Shabbos. No injuries or damage were reported. Some balloon bombs landed in Sderot while others landed in various areas some being quite distant from the Gaza Strip. One terrorist was reported killed and another two were injured after a balloon bomb exploded in a house inside Gaza before the terrorists could launch it at Israel.

The IAF struck at numerous Hamas targets int he Strip in response to the balloon bomb barrage and the rocket fire.

Dozens of Chinese citizens who landed in Ben Gurion Airport were denied entry into Israel due to fears of the Coronavirus. Due to the flight having originated in Moscow, the Chinese citizens were returned to Moscow by Israeli authorities. Israel’s Health Ministry has issued an order that any non-Israeli citizen coming from China will be denied entry into Israel.

Israelis returning from China will be quarantined in their own homes for a period of two weeks.

Numerous other countries have also announced that they will be cancelling all flights to and from China. The technology giant Apple has announced that it will be closing all of its stores throughout the country in the next few days.

Dozens of Israelis who landed in Moscow via an Aeroflot flight were denied entry into Moscow and returned to Israel after being made to wait numerous hours in the airport and having a DNA sample taken and being fingerprinted.

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident between two ATV vehicles in an open field near the Yavneh interchange on Highway 4. He was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah and MDA before being transported to the hospital for further care.

A scuba diver was brought to the hospital in serious condition after he was pulled from the water in Eilat.

An Ofakim resident is suspected of stabbing his wife. The 46-year-old woman was in moderate condition after having been stabbed and was brought to the hospital.

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who has been identified as Shai Pinchasov who went missing from Eilat last Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

A Lod resident in his twenties was caught by the police after he was traveling at 245 kilometers per hour (152.52 MPH) down Highway 431 near Ramle. In spite of his incredibly fast speed police managed to catch him. They revoked his license for 30 days and summoned him to a court hearing. In addition, he was arrested and kept in police custody for a number of hours.

