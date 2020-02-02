TERROR IN LONDON: Man Wearing Fake Bomb Stabs 2, Is Shot To Death [VIDEOS]

Police in London say a man who strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot to death by police was recently released from prison, where he was serving for terrorism offenses.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said police are ”confident” the attacker was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.
D’orsi said a stabbing victim in his 40s thought to be in life-threatening condition has improved. She said the victim is no longer is in danger and that a woman who had been hospitalized has been released.
One other female victim is still in the hospital with lesser injuries.says attacker was recently released from prison, where he was serving for terrorism offenses.
(AP)
YWN sorry, but you are a bit behind with this report. “Investigators will be researching the man’s background…” BBC has since reported the subject has been released from prison just a week ago where he served half term for terror related charges…..!!!
How many more terror attacks need to happen before the British learn to keep terrorists locked up for good?
The full BBC wording: Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.
He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack on Streatham High Road, which police believe to be an Islamist-related terrorist incident.