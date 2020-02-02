TERROR IN LONDON: Man Wearing Fake Bomb Stabs 2, Is Shot To Death [VIDEOS]





Police in London say a man who strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot to death by police was recently released from prison, where he was serving for terrorism offenses.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said police are ”confident” the attacker was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

D’orsi said a stabbing victim in his 40s thought to be in life-threatening condition has improved. She said the victim is no longer is in danger and that a woman who had been hospitalized has been released.

One other female victim is still in the hospital with lesser injuries.

