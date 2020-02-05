Rush Limbaugh To Attend State Of The Union, Trump To Award Him “Medal of Freedom” Soon





Talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh is expected to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, where the president is to announce that Limbaugh will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the coming months.

President Donald Trump told network anchors during a private lunch Tuesday that he will award Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom, one day after the prominent political radio host announced he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh has been a staunch ally of the President’s for years, and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club over the holidays. Once, during an event in the Rose Garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who “can speak for three hours without a phone call.”

Trump wished the conservative radio talk show host a speedy recovery Monday after Limbaugh told his audience he is beginning treatment, which will require him to miss the show some days.

(AP)








