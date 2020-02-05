BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney Will Vote To Convict Trump, Breaking With Fellow Republicans





Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will vote to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial on the charge of abuse of power, becoming the only Republican to break with the president and his party.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a “high crime and misdemeanor.”

“Yes, he did,” Romney said.

Romney appeared to choke up as he spoke of his deep faith and “oath before God” demanding that he vote for impeachment.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said on the Senate floor. “What the president did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

The move denies Trump the unanimous Republican support he had sought and is sure to invite an avalanche of attacks from the president and his allies.

ROMNEY: "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did."pic.twitter.com/DrjBAqmhgN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2020

(AP)







