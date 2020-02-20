Caucasian Man Stabs Man Leading Prayers Inside London Mosque [VIDEO]





British police say a man has been stabbed at one of London’s main mosques.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called this afternoon to the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park.

The force says officers found one man with stab wounds and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police say another man was arrested at the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Twitter, mosque-goers post images of police holding a man down on the mosque floor.

Witnesses say the injured man was the mosque’s muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayers.

(AP)





