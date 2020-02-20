DEVELOPING: Serious Crash On Palisades Parkway





Around 9 people were injured after a serious crash on the Palisades Parkway, Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:30PM heading from Monsey towards NY near Exit 1 – just before the George Washington Bridge.

According to initial reports, some of the injuries are serious.

Hatzolah has multiple ambulances operating on the scene.

Additional info will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

