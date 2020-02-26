DANGEROUS: Experts Warn Parents About Viral TikTok Challenge; Many Hospitalized





A viral prank called the “skull breaker challenge,” made popular by the social media platform Tik Tok, is continuing to wreak havoc as more parents warn that their children are sustaining serious head injuries because of it.

The challenge, which originated in Spain, involves three people standing next to each other with the two outside persons jumping while the center person remains still. When the person in the middle jumps, the two outside members kick that person’s legs forward, throwing them off-balance where they hit their heads.

Doctors say the videos are no laughing matter and there re many reports of children suffering many serious injuries – even life-threatening injuries including, bruising, hematoma, skull fracture, neck strain, neck fracture, concussion and long term complications of concussion, bleeding in or around the brain, loss of consciousness, paralysis, and even death.

This viral prank has been spreading around the globe – and many serious injuries have been reported in Israel as well.

The⚠️#SkullbreakerChallenge⚠️ is an extremely dangerous prank that has gone viral. It involves tricking someone into jumping, and then kicking their legs out from beneath them. It could easily cause lifelong injury or death. Talk To Your Kids! pic.twitter.com/NLhd4CzZhi — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) February 25, 2020

