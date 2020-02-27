Long Island: 112 People Being Monitored For Coronavirus





More than 100 people on Long Island are being monitored for coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday, as Nassau County awaits test results on one person who showed symptoms of the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. But a Nassau County resident is quarantined at home until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention complete testing on a sample from that individual, according to state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

The residents have been asked to undergo voluntary isolation, removing themselves from people, including their family members, for 14 days from the last time they were in mainland China or may have been exposed to the virus. They are required to report their temperature and any symptoms every day to Nassau County health officials.

“Should someone need medical care, we’ll evaluate it and we have protocols in place to safely get them medical care,” Nassau County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said during a press conference Wednesday.

The 112 Long Island people — 83 from Nassau and 29 from Suffolk — being monitored had recently traveled to China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first surfaced about two months ago. Even though they are not showing symptoms and have not been tested, the people being monitored are considered to have “potential exposure” and are asked to isolate themselves from the general public and their family, as a precaution, for two weeks.

