Hatzalah of Far Rockaway & Nassau County Message About Coronavirus





To the Far Rockaway and Nassau County Community,

As you all know, COVID-19 (AKA Coronavirus) has now spread to the New York area and many people are concerned. Hatzalah would like to provide some guidance to the community on this important topic:

First – please do not panic! Although this virus is contagious, it is usually not life threatening in healthy people. It causes symptoms very similar to the flu, including fever, cough, sneezing, body aches, and weakness. It has a greater effect on the elderly and patients with chronic lung disease.

Second – the best treatment is prevention. Please frequently wash you hands with soap and water (20 seconds of lathering and rinsing each time) or a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, such as Purell. As basic hygiene dictates, if you sneeze or cough, please fully cover your nose and mouth.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, sneezing, etc. PLEASE STAY AT HOME! Please do not go to shul. Please do not go to work. Please do not go to the stores. If you have mild symptoms it is not necessary to call Hatzalah. Contact your doctor for guidance. Often, your doctors’ recommendations will be to stay at home, rest, take Tylenol or Motrin (Ibuprofen/Advil) for fever, and drink plenty of fluids. If you develop severe symptoms such as trouble breathing or severe weakness, Hatzalah is prepared to care for you. Our members are equipped with appropriate protective equipment to prevent spread of the virus.

[OVERNIGHT: Cases Of New Virus Double In NY To 22 – Some Have No Symptoms AT ALL]

As always, Hatzalah is here for the community and ready to provide you with high quality medical care. We hope everyone remains healthy and that you do not need our services.

Hatzalah of the Rockaways & Nassau County Medical Board & Coordinators

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(Yeshiva World Headquarters – NYC)







