SECOND CASE IN NJ: Resident OF Englewood Hospitalized With Coronavirus





Health officials in New Jersey have announced a second positive case of coronavirus in the state.

That update came in a news conference held Thursday afternoon — the day after the first case was announced Wednesday.

A presumptive positive case means the sample tested positive at a state lab and has now been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Eight more people are under evaluation and could be tested, officials said.

The second presumptive positive case is a person from northern New Jersey and is hospitalized at Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey.

He is hospitalized at Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey. The man is a resident of Engelwood, and has no known connection to the state’s first reported case, also in Bergen County, according to officials.

The first person in NJ is a 32-year-old man who is currently hospitalized in Bergen County and is stable, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

The individual, who works in New York City, developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County. He is said to be resting comfortably and doing well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








