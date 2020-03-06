CORONAVIRUS HITS ROCKLAND: Two Patients Were At Bat Mitzvah In New Rochelle





New York State now has 33 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, including two cases in Rockland County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

All the new cases connected to the New Rochelle lawyer who was the initial Westchester patient, the governor said.

The two cases have been tracked to a Bar Mitzvah attended by an earlier confirmed case.

Of the 33 people with positive results, five of them have been hospitalized. The governor said their conditions continue to improve.

Cuomo also announced that 4,000 people across the state are in quarantine as a precaution — that includes 2,700 in NYC, 1,000 in Westchester and 70 in Nassau County.

There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and 1 in Nassau County.

To date, of the nearly three dozen people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York, four of them are New York City residents and all but one of the rest are from Westchester County. That one person, a 42-year-old man, is from Long Island’s Nassau County and has been hospitalized. At least two patients are currently being treated in intensive care units in Manhattan, officials said.

The other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms — or none at all. Most of the patients remain in isolation in their homes and have not required hospitalization — as officials have said, 80 percent of people who get coronavirus self-resolve with no additional treatment necessary. Meanwhile, as of Friday, New York City was still awaiting test results for 55 people.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








