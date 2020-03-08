Israel Airports Authority Says Most Temporary Workers To Be Laid Off





The Israel Airports Authority has announced massive cutbacks in response to the coronavirus’ devastating effects on air travel.

The authority said Sunday it is putting 70% of its temporary workforce on unpaid leave and overtime has been canceled for all employees. To protect those with families, it was decided that single employees would be put on leave first. Senior management has announced it is forfeiting 50% of its bonuses as well.

Israel has confirmed 25 cases of the virus, including a 38-year-old man who was in serious condition on Sunday. Some 20,000 people have been ordered into 14-day home quarantine protectively. The local travel sector has taken a beating, as scores of flights in and out of the country have been canceled.

(AP)








