Cedars-Sinai Hospital In Los Angeles Testing Possible Treatment New Drug For COVID-19





Cedars-Sinai announced Tuesday that it has joined an international effort to test an experimental antiviral drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The institution expects to enroll its first clinical trial participant this week, it said in a statement.

Cedars-Sinai is among dozens of sites around the world participating in the clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health. The trial is evaluating remdesivir, an investigational drug developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc., based in Foster City, California.

Remdesivir is in a class of antiviral drugs designed to inhibit an enzyme that certain viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, require to replicate themselves. The drug is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for marketing to the general public. At present, there are no specific FDA-approved therapeutics to treat people with COVID-19.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







