Is Little Rocket Man Dead? Reports Say North Korean Dictator Has Died





North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is either dead, brain dead or just fine, depending on which Asian media report you believe. The dictator underwent a stent procedure earlier this month that started a swirl of international speculation.

Britain’s Express has also reported the news, citing “multiple sources coming out of North Korea and the Far East.”

The New York Post cited a Hong Kong broadcast network and a Japanese magazine in its reporting.

The Post adds that unconfirmed reports, attributed to senior party sources in Beijing, say an operation to insert a stent into Kim’s heart failed “because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.”

The reports all share the same basic information – the 36-year-old dictator reportedly fell ill suddenly and was hospitalized for a heart procedure.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. was “monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery.”

Outlets reporting his death today say their sourcing indicates Kim lapsed into a vegetative state after the surgery went wrong and died either Friday or Saturday.

North Korea has yet to confirm the reports.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)








