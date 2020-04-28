WATCH: De Blasio And Wife Confronted On Video Over Prospect Park Walks





A Brooklyn resident confronted Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray about their “non-essential” travel as they walked in Prospect Park over the weekend, a video posted on Twitter shows.

The mayor and his wife have taken flack for traveling from Manhattan to walk in Prospect Park during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that there is a park surrounding Gracie Mansion, where they live.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, a user who says he lives near Prospect Park can be heard chastising the two for their “non-essential” travel.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

