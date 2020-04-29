HOPEFUL NEWS: Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By This Fall





A coronavirus vaccine currently being developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech could be ready for emergency use by this fall, Pfizer’s CEO told The Wall Street Journal.

The two companies, which have partnered in efforts to develop a vaccine, began giving the experimental shot to 12 people in Germany on April 23, using their vaccine candidate “BNT1622”, BioNTech and Pfizer said in a statement. The data from this trial is expected “as early as June this year,” a BioNTech spokesperson told Business Insider.

They are now waiting on approval to begin testing in the US.

In the next phase, the companies plan to try the vaccine in 200 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55, BioNTech said. They’ll test different doses of the vaccine. In its statement, it said it expects approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to start testing “shortly.”

