OUTRAGEOUS: Cuomo Says Healthcare Workers That Came To NY To Volunteer During CPOVID-19 Must Pay Income Tax





Health care workers that came to New York to help fight the coronavirus pandemic at its epicenter will have to pay state taxes, according to NY Governor Cuomo.

Even though the state government asked thousands of people to come to New York from out of state to help fight coronavirus, they will have to pay New York state taxes, even on income they might make from their home states that they’re paid while in New York.

Cuomo said he needs help from Washington in order to cover budget deficits from COVID-19, let alone subsidize state income tax for essential workers that flocked to New York’s aid.

