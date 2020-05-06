SUPREME EMBARRASSMENT: The “Flush” Heard Around The Country [VIDEO]





The Supreme Court was making history Wednesday afternoon, holding arguments over the phone because of Covid-19, when all of a sudden there was the distinct sound of a toilet flushing.

Across the country, the public that has never before this week been able to listen in real time to oral arguments held remotely was treated not only to deep questions related to the First Amendment and robocalls but also to someone’s apparent bathroom break.

Attorney Roman Martinez was making the argument over the phone, on behalf of the American Association of Political Consultants, that intrusive “robocalls” should not be used for debt collection for money owed to the government when the sound of a flushing toilet was heard. Using robocalls is banned for other sectors, but in 2015 Congress said automated calls related to debt collection would be allowed.

