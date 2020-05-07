BREAKING IN WILLIAMSBURG: NYPD Looking For Man That Assaulted Multiple Women [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





The NYPD is investigating a disturbing string of incidents that occurred in Williamsburg on Thursday morning.

Sources tell YWN that at approximately 12:00PM, a man assaulted touched at least five women in the area of Sanford Street near Willoughby Ave. SOme of the women were in other locations, and the victims may have been inappropiatly touched by the suspect.

The victims contacted 911 and Williamsburg Shomrim, who responded in seconds and began canvassing the area for the suspect.

He is described as a black male in his 20’s, was wearing a black shirt, grey-white jeans, red sneakers, grey hoodie, has a goatee, ‘braids in a bun (hair)’ and may have a tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen running east on Nostrand Avenue towards Flushing Avenue.

If you have any information that can assist in apprehending this suspect, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and Williamsburg Shomrim’s 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-237-0202

All calls are strictly confidential.

