Bobov 45 Takes Steps To Prepare For Reopening Of Shul – Only For Those Who Have Antibodies





Being that New York has flattened the curve of COVID-19, the Bobover Rebbe-45, HaRav Mordechai Dovid Unger, wants to reopen his Bais Medrash as soon as legally and safely permitted. As a first step, the Rebbe has instructed his Chasidim to get themselves tested by healthcare centers if they have antibodies, to see if they have immunity.

The Rebbe says people will only be allowed to come to Shul if they were tested that they have antibodies, showing that they are immune to COVID-19.

He will also only allow those under the age of 60, and without any medical conditions.

Every member of the Shul will have to fill an application (see below) with the details of results of his test, and submit it to the special “Vaad” which review each application and will have to approve every member before he can come to Shul.

