100 NYC Kids Found With Severe COVID Syndrome as Cases Spread Across U.S.





Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that 100 children in New York City have been diagnosed with an inflammatory condition associated with the coronavirus.

The number is up from 82 children on Wednesday, and de Blasio said the city is on “high alert” as cases rise.

De Blasio said of the 100 confirmed cases, 55 of the children had either tested positive for COVID-19 or tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

One of the children, a 5-year-old boy, died, officials said last week.

“This is a deep concern and we’re going to throw everything we’ve got at it,” de Blasio said. “The number of children who have it continues to grow.”

De Blasio said the Health Department’s weekly webinar on Friday would focus on the condition. Up to 700 pediatric providers are expected to take part.

The mayor also said that the Health Department is also providing information to all 23 pediatric ICUs across the city.

“These steps will immediately ensure that health care providers are deeply coordinated, sharing information and finding the best ways to protect our kids,” de Blasio said.

On Wednesday, de Blasio said the city was launching a major PSA campaign to warn parents about the condition.

The condition, known as Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, rashes, confusion, irritability and other symptoms. Find out more about it here.

At his briefing, de Blasio also said that the city had a “very good day” when it comes to key indicators tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

All three metrics were moving in the right direction, de Blasio said; there were drops in the number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19, the number of people currently in public hospitals for suspected COVID-19 and the percentage of people tested who were positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 185,206 cases of coronavirus in New York City.

The number of confirmed deaths was 15,233 and the number of “probable” deaths was 5,083, for a death toll of 20,316.

(AP)








