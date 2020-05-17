Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





According to the Health Ministry, the number of Corona-related deaths in Israel rose to 268 since the virus began. Only four new cases of Corona were reported on Shabbos. Currently, there are 3,485 active cases of Corona in Israel ad some 12,855 people have fully recovered from the virus.

Rabbi Moshe Aharon Braverman, who served in years past as the mashgiach (educational supervisor) of the Grodna Yeshiva in Ashdod, passed away from coronavirus on Saturday.

Rabbi Braverman was 86-years-old when he passed away. Several weeks ago, Rabbi Braverman contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak. On Friday evening, his health deteriorated, and on Saturday morning he passed away.

IDF soldiers thwarted a terrorist attack near Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, on Friday evening. Three terrorists threw an explosive device and firebombs toward an IDF checkpoint in the area causing the soldiers to open fire. According to reports in the media, all three terrorists were injured. No injuries were reported to the Israeli troops.

The attempted attack comes one day after terrorists from the Palestinian town of Beit Fajr attempted to infiltrate the Jewish town of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion and carry out an attack. The terror attack was prevented by the IDF and the town security officer of Migdal Oz. The incident was thwarted after the IDF received intelligence alerting them to two suspicious individuals approaching the town. Soldiers together with the town’s chief of security intercepted and apprehended the suspects who were carrying an improvised gun capable of firing numerous bullets.

A suspect is in police custody after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in her Ramat Gan apartment on Shabbos. The man, who was apprehended close to the apartment on Aviation Street in the city, is suspected of strangling the young woman and then stabbing the woman’s mother, lightly injuring her.

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Halisa neighborhood of Haifa. Police have begun a full investigation in an attempt to discover who the woman is and what happened to her.

A three-year-old girl drowned in a private pool in a town in the regional council of Binyamin. She was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom before she was transported to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for treatment. She is currently listed as being in moderate condition.

A fire broke out in the Carmel Hotel in Netanya on Shabbos day. Firefighters fought the blaze and finally brought it under control. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

Four teams of firefighters battled the blaze that erupted as a brush fire outside of Beit Uziel near Ramle. The firefighters attempted to stop the blaze from destroying greenhouses and storage compartments.

Firefighters succeeded at stopping a brush fire outside of Beit Shemesh before the fire advanced far enough to endanger the houses of residents. The fire broke out in the HaNasi Forest located between Kibbutz Tzora and Moshav Tzalafon. Police set up blockades to prevent motorists from approaching the area and allow firefighters to work. A firefighting plane was dispatched to the scene and some houses were evacuated but residents were allowed to go back home after the fire was contained.

The Nature and National Parks Ministry announced that all hiking trail in the Jerusalem area as well as in the Judean Mountains and the Judean plain will be closed from Shabbos until next Sunday due to the extreme heatwave that Israel is currently experiencing. The closure is an attempt to prevent hikers from getting heatstroke as well as to prevent forest fires.

Various hiking areas throughout the county were filled beyond capacity and police and the Nature Ministry had to ask people not to come due to overcrowding. Among them were the national park around Beit Yannai and Ein Kziv.

On Motzei Shabbos, Some 200 people held a right-wing protest in Kikar Goren in Petach Tikvah near the home of the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The protesters said that they would continue their regular protests outside Mandelblit’s home until the antagonistic actions against Netanyahu ceased.

