‘Great People!’: Trump Tweets Support For ‘Reopen’ Protesters In Long Island





President Donald Trump tweeted his support Saturday for a group of Long Island protesters who ridiculed a TV reporter at an anti-lockdown rally this week. “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!” Trump wrote as he retweeted video by News 12 Long Island reporter Kevin Vesey.”

Vesey captioned his video: “The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.”

In the video, protesters demanding the reopening of New York’s economy can be seen confronting Vesey as he walks down a sidewalk in Commack on Thursday.

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








