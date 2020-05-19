Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended To June 21 Amid COVID-19 Crisis





Canada-U.S. border restrictions have been extended by at least another month amid the COVID-19 pandemic to June 21.

The previous agreement set to expire in just a few days.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

When asked how long the international border would be closed for, Trudeau said decisions are being made on a weekly basis as the health crisis continues to evolve.

This is the second time the Canadian and U.S. governments have extended border measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The situation is changing rapidly and we’re adjusting constantly to what is the right measures for Canadians to get that balance right between keeping people safe and restoring a semblance of normality and economic activity that we all rely on,” the prime minister explained. “It was the right thing to further extend by 30 days our closure of the Canada-U.S. border to travellers other than essential services and goods, but we will continue to watch carefully what’s happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps.”

Crossings have been closed to all non-essential travel since March 21. Truck drivers, Canadians and Americans who cross the border for essential work or other “urgent” reasons, as well as some others are exempt from the closure.

(AP)







