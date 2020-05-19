BREAKING: PM Netanyahu Announces Shuls Can Open Tomorrow In Israel





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Shuls and other houses of worship will allowed to reopen on Wednesday with some health restrictions put in place.

Netanyahu tweeted:

“After consulting with Minister of Health Edelstein, Interior Minister Deri and Mayor of the National Security Council Meir Shabbat, I decided to allow the opening of the synagogues starting tomorrow according to the following outline:

– Up to 50 participants in the space.

– Keeping a distance of 2 meters between the worshipers.

– Corona trustee appointment (to make sure the rules are not broken).

– Wear a mask.

– Adhering to hygiene rules.

Take care of your health!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








