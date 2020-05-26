LATEST NY UPDATES: Cuomo Says Now Going To Focus On Reopening New York City [VIDEO]





The following are the latest updates for New York compiled by YWN following the daily press conferences of NY Governor Cuomo and NYC Mayor DeBlasio.

– At least 73 people died from coronavirus yesterday – the lowest single-day total yet. Overall hospitalizations, new hospitalizations and intubations are all down in the state.

– NY Governor Cuomo says the state’s focus will now be on reopening NYC’s economy. Officials will use data and tests to continue to pinpoint areas where coronavirus is still spreading. Those ZIP codes tend to be predominantly lower-income and minority communities, he said. In some areas, the infection rate is 40% – about double the rate in the city as a whole. Cuomo also said that the city needs to amp up its number of contact tracers.

– Some of the first areas in New York to shut down due to the coronavirus finally get a chance to get back to business Tuesday, as the Mid-Hudson region starts to reopen.

– Long Island will begin phase one of reopening tomorrow. That means construction, agriculture, curbside and in-store pick up retail and select other industries are allowed to reopen.

– Cuomo said he’ll meet with President Trump tomorrow in Washington, DC.

NEW YORK CITY HIRES 1,700 CONTACT TRACERS

New York City has hired 1,700 contact tracers who will monitor people infected with the virus and reach out to their close contacts, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“This is a huge new piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at his daily coronavirus briefing. “This is when we go on the offensive and we put in place something that really changes our whole fight against the coronavirus.”

Under Cuomo’s guidelines, the city would need 2,500 contact tracers to enter the first phase of reopening its economy. De Blasio said he expects to meet that target in the first two weeks of June.

LEGISLATURE HEADS BACK TO WORK

The state Legislature will be in session Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus forced lawmakers home after they passed the state budget in April. A few members of the state Senate and Assembly were expected to travel to Albany to debate and vote on bills from their offices or the chambers while most lawmakers will participate from home through video and teleconference.

