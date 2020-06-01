WATCH THIS: Florida Sheriff Encourages Homeowners To Shoot Looters Breaking Into Homes





Florida: Polk County Sheriff Grady said there were rumblings on social media that rioters planned to bring violence into the neighborhoods of Polk County.

“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.

So, leave the community alone,” Judd said.

