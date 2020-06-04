BREAKING: Third NYPD-Involved Shooting In 24 Hours – This One In Manhattan





NYPD investigating a THIRD Police-involved shooting in under 24 hours.

This one occurred in the East Village. It happened at Third Avenue and East 10th Street at around 6:40AM Thursday.

Sources tell YWN that two officers were inside a deli when a knife-wielding suspect came in and got into a fight with the clerk. The officers tried to intervene, and they say the man came at them with a knife and he was shot once.

Suspect and officer expected to be ok.

[FLATBUSH: FBI Investigating Stabbing And Shooting Of NYPD Officer As DOMESTIC TERROR [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

[Brooklyn: NYPD Officers Fatally Shoot Man Pointing Gun At Them [VIDEO]

