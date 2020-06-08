WATCH THIS: Ilhan Omar Wants Minneapolis Police To Be “Dismantled”





Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar went beyond calls to defund the police following the death of George Floyd, instead calling for dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department because it is “rotten to the root.”

“We need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Because here’s the thing, there’s a cancer,” she said, continuing that amputation is needed so it doesn’t spread.

“The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, and so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer, and we allow for something beautiful to rise, and that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us,” Omar, a first-term congresswoman, said.

