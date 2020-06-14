WATCH: CNN Crew Attacked While Filming Black Lives Matters Rioters Burning Down Wendy’s





A CNN camera crew was attacked outside an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant, which later burned down on Saturday night during riots sparked by the officer-involved shooting of a black man.

CNN reporter Natasha Chen confirmed on Twitter that one of the camera crew members was attacked by a person with a skateboard. She later told anchor Wolf Blitzer that a security official advised them to leave because the situation was escalating.

“A photojournalist, our producer, and I were trying to get video of what was happening and there were protesters very angry that we were recording this and tried to block our cameras, to block us,” Chen said on the broadcast. “So, the journalist’s camera and to block my cell phone [to prevent us] from taking video.”

