DEBLASIO’S NYC: Maniac That Assaulted 92-Year-Old Woman Has Been Arrested 101 Times [SEE VIDEO]





The question on many people’s minds this morning is how can a violent maniac that assaulted an innocent 92-year-old woman was walking the streets — when he had a stunning 101 prior arrests?

Police sources say Rashid Brimmage, 31, has 101 prior arrests and is a registered sex offender.

His prior arrests include: assault, possession of a controlled substance, public lewdness, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, various forms of abuse, obstruction of governmental authority, criminal trespass, forcible touching, harassment and persistent sexual abuse.

According to police, he’s also the man caught on camera assaulting an elderly woman in Gramercy Park.

Surveillance video shows a 92-year-old woman walking on Third Avenue between 15th-16th Street Friday when, for no apparent reason, a man pushes her. She hits her head on a fire hydrant on her way to the ground.

The man takes nothing, watching her struggle as he walks away.

The only answer to the question is: Welcome to DeBlasio’s NYC.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







