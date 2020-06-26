ANOTHER BIDEN BLUNDER: “We Have Over 120 Million Dead From COVID”





Republicans are slamming Joe Biden after the presumptive Democratic nominee made a verbal gaffe during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania and said 120 million people had died from the novel coronavirus.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said Thursday. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

As of Thursday, there have been more than 122,000 – not million — coronavirus deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

After making the error, Biden corrected himself – but the blunder quickly caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

Trump was notified of the clip while being interviewed by Fox News, to which he replied: “That’s a serious error…That’s not a permissible type of error.”

Later that evening, he tweeted the clip of Biden at his campaign event.

The president captioned the video: “If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance.

“This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







