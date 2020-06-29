WATCH THIS FOOTAGE: NYPD Retreats As Violent Crowd Throws Bottles, Bricks At Them In Harlem





Video taken in Harlem on Sunday morning shows NYPD officers retreating as a crowd yells and throws bottles at their vehicles, prompting police unions to slam city leaders for “surrendering our city.”

Police were responding to a report of shots fired at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 132nd Street around 3:45 a.m. when dozens of people confronted them, according to the Daily News.

The crowd began jeering at the officers and throwing objects, including bottles, the five-minute video posted to Instagram shows.

The NYPD vehicles eventually backed up and started leaving as some people began running after them down the street.

NYPD unions responded to the video, with the Police Benevolent Association tweeting: “This is what a ‘light touch’ looks like: Police officers responding to a shots fired job in Harlem last night were met with this. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Council Speaker Corey Johnson and company should be held responsible for surrendering our city.”

Sergeants Benevolent Association also responded to the video, tweeting: “To all our friends in law enforcement both outside & in the USA. DO NOT visit NYC & DO NOT encourage friends & family to visit. The city is dangerous thanks to our elected officials see for yourself.”

This is what a “light touch” looks like: Police officers responding to a shots fired job in Harlem last night were met with this. @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCojo and company should be held responsible for surrendering our city. pic.twitter.com/R64BYTUhvY — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 28, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







