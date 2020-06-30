Trump Vows To Jail Two Anarchists Who Vandalized George Washington Monument In NYC





A pair of vandals tossed paint-filled balloons at the Washington Square Arch early Monday morning, dousing two statues of President George Washington with red paint, the NYPD said.

The two men were caught on surveillance tape throwing the balloons at the statues on the arch in Washington Square Park around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, police said.

A woman on a Citi Bike may have acted as a lookout for the two men, according to police.

Workers from the city’s Parks Department could be seen power-washing the statues several hours later.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced Tuesday morning his intent to prosecute two individuals who allegedly threw the paint on the statue.

“We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape,” the president tweeted. “They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!”

We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







