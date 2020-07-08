BREAKING: NYC Schools To Have “Blended Learning” Next Year; Some Remotely, Some In Person





Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City school students will likely be in classrooms only a few days a week—at most—this fall, with the rest of their learning taking place remotely.

De Blasio said there will be “blended learning” for the city’s 1.1 million students when schools return in September.

“Blended learning simply means at some points in the week you’re learning in person, in the classroom, at other points in the week you’re learning remotely,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said students would be learning five days a week but that it would be a mix of in-person and remote learning, with most students in school only two or three days each week.

“This blended model, this kind of split schedule model, is what we can do under current conditions,” de Blasio said. “Then let’s hope and pray science helps us out with a vaccine, with a cure, treatment—the things that will allow us to go farther.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said many students will take part in the “blended learning,” but others can work remotely five days a week if they choose to.

The chancellor said students will rotate the days that they come to school so that buildings don’t become overcrowded.

“Students will be in two- or three-day a week rotations,” Carranza said. “So for example, one cohort comes to school on Tuesday and Thursday and another cohort comes on Wednesdays and Fridays. Then the cohorts alternate on Mondays.”

Carranza said the alternating schedule means that for one week each month, each cohort of students will only be in the classroom one day.

The chancellor said face coverings will be required for students and staff. Schools will also increase access to hand-washing and sanitizers, and social distancing will be mandated.

School buildings will be deep-cleaned on a nightly basis with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and HVAC systems are being upgraded to ensure better ventilation.

There will be fewer students in each classroom; large spaces like cafeterias and auditoriums will be used as classrooms; entries, exits and hallways will be updated to reduce contact; and officials are working to identify non-DOE spaces for learning.

(AP)







