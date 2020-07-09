BLOW TO TRUMP: Supreme Court Says Manhattan DA Can Get Trump’s Tax Records





The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered split opinions in two cases over whether President Donald Trump can shield his tax records from investigators, handing a win to the Manhattan district attorney but rejecting parallel efforts by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The justices ruled President Trump is not immune from New York’s subpoena — but prosecutors will not get documents now.

They also blocked Congress from getting the President’s records for now, sending a controversial case back down to the lower court for further review.

Each of the two opinions were 7-2, with Chief Justice John Roberts and both of Trump’s appointees — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — joining the liberal justices.

Here are the seven justices on the majority opinion:

Stephen Breyer

John Roberts

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Neil Gorsuch

Sonia Sotomayor

Elena Kagan

Brett Kavanaugh

And these are the two justices who dissented:

Clarence Thomas

Samuel Alito

The rulings, in the near term, represent a partial victory for the president — he will not have to turn over financial documents in the midst of a fraught presidential election. But neither ruling foreclosed the possibility that the president would eventually have to turn over his documents.

“We are pleased that in the decisions issued today, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked both Congress and New York prosecutors from obtaining the President’s tax records,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said. “We will now proceed to raise additional Constitutional and legal issues in the lower courts.”

Mnhattan D.A. Vance, meanwhile, also claimed a win.

“This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law,” he said. “Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead.”

Trump himself made clear his displeasure with the rulings in several tweets.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!” he said.

