24 HOURS IN NYC: 10 Shot, Body Found In Plastic Bag, Another Body Dismembered In Luxury Condo





The violence is continuing in NYC, with shootings and other attacks continuing with no end in sight, turning the city into a live horror movie.

Overnight, 6 people were shot in one incident in Crown Heights. Police say that at least two gunmen opened fire on six people in front of 1000 President Street. 4 victims were taken by EMS to the hospital, and another two victims were taken by private car. One of those victims was pronounced dead.

An additional four shootings were reported in the past 24 hours as well.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, authorities found the dismembered body of a 33-year-old millionaire tech entrepreneur inside his luxury Manhattan condo. The victim was identified as Fahim Saleh.

On Wednesday morning, the NYPD found the body of a man in a plastic bag on the rooftop of a Bronx McDonald’s Restaurant.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames the uptick in crime on “shoplifters” looking to get food for their “hungry families”. In the past 400 shootings in NYC, not ONE was a shoplifter, or a “hungry person” looking for food for their families. They are 99% gang and drug-related incidents.

The shootings come on the heels of Socialist Mayor DeBlasio’s move of disbanding the entire NYPD Anti-Crime Unit, which is directly responsible for getting hundreds of guns off the streets each year, and preventing many shootings.

