NJ Starbucks Worker Accused Of Spitting In Drinks Of Police Officers





A New Jersey Starbucks employee has been accused of spitting in the coffee of police officers.

Kevin Trejo, a 21-year-old from Westwood, faces a number of charges, including subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with a bodily fluid, creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition and knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer.

It’s unclear how many officers may have had their drinks tampered with, but police said it “appears to be an isolated incident with this sole individual” at a Starbucks in Park Ridge.

“We believe it happened more than once, but we can prove it happened at least once on May 25,” Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla told NBC News.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden told NJ.com that Trejo was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it” and that led police to question him.

