MORE MONEY! U.S. Government To Give $1,200 Checks, Stop Evictions





White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday that the next round of coronavirus relief will include $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans and said the Trump administration will lengthen the federal eviction moratorium.

“There’s a $1,200 check coming, that’s going to be part of the new package,” Kudlow said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The next coronavirus bill from Senate Republicans is set to provide a temporary and reduced extension of unemployment benefits, another round of stimulus checks, liability protection for businesses and funding to help schools restart. The legislation will also include $16 billion in new funds for testing and tax incentives to encourage companies to rehire employees.

“The check is there, the reemployment bonus is there. The retention bonus is there,” Kudlow said of the next relief legislation. “There will be breaks, tax credits for small businesses and restaurants.”

“It’s a very well rounded package,” Kudlow added. “It’s a very well targeted package.”

Kudlow also said the administration plans to lengthen the federal eviction moratorium, which has protected millions of renters in the last four months from getting evicted.

READ MORE: CNBC







