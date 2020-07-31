California: 1 US Marine Dead, 8 Missing, After Amphibious Assault Vehicle accident





One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet. All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday morning for the eight missing individuals with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.

At least two others were injured in the accident, which occurred Thursday, and have been transported to Southern California hospitals, according to a news release from the US Marine Corps 1st Expeditionary Force.

One is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to the Marines.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. local time on Thursday when Marines in an amphibious assault vehicle, or AAV, reported they were taking on water. Sixteen people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Eight people have been recovered.

