DEBLASIO’S NYC: More Shootings So Far This Year Than In All Of 2019 COMBINED!





The number of shootings in New York City continues to skyrocket.

According to CBS, the total so far this year has surpassed the number of shootings in all of last year, and there is still five months to go!

The NYPD says there were 16 shootings that left 20 people shot on Sunday. In 2019 there were no shootings reported at all.

Last year, there were 776 total shootings with 922 victims. Over the weekend, the 2020 total surpassed that, with at least 942 victims, including innocent children like 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks, who was killed by a stray bullet in June, and 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was shot dead in his stroller last month.

There were more than 37 shootings in the city over the July 4th weekend.

