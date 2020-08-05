WATCH IT: Secret Service Floods Deal NJ In Preparation For Trump Fundraiser





The United States Secret Service “Advance Team” was in Deal NJ on Wednesday, making preparations for this Sundays fundraiser for President Trump.

As YWN reportedly exclusively this past Sunday, the high-end event will be held at the home of the late Mr Stanley Chera Z”L, a close friend of Trump, and one of the most prominent members of the Sephardic Syrian communities in Brooklyn and Deal NJ.

Mr. Chera passed away in April from COVID-19. The President would frequently mention Mr Chera in his speeches.

Sources tell YWN that the Secret Service was seen all over the place today, as Agents prepare for the event. Multiple choppers were taking off and landing all morning, as pilots get used to the area.

President Trump had previously attended a fundraiser at the Chera residence when Trump was running in 2016.

VIDEOS BELOW TAKEN MOMENTS AGO:

