AGAIN: Black Lives Matter Mural At Trump Tower Vandalized Again





A woman who has already been arrested once for throwing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower was arrested again for doing exactly the same thing.

Police say 39-year-old Juliet Germanotta acted alone this time in vandalizing the mural on Fifth Avenue. She was caught on camera Wednesday on her knees, spreading blue paint all over the yellow mural with her hands. The mural supporting the movement for racial justice has been vandalized at least once a week since it was painted on July 9.

Germanotta and two other women were arrested the last time the mural was painted over on July 17. The vandalism appeared to be a coordinated effort involving about 10 people. There were plans going around on social media with a group of people discussing pulling off the stunt.

